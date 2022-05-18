SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Alisa Wood
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two men injured in shootout in Lexington County
6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter who was killed in a drive-by shooting
Coroner identifies six-year-old victim in Orangeburg shooting

Latest News

Kershaw County community memorial service
Kershaw Co Coroner to host memorial service for unacclaimed bodies
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Georgia resident Emma Smith celebrated her milestone birthday on May 14 and credited her long...
VIDEO: Woman celebrates 102nd birthday after getting COVID twice
Lashonda McFadden is facing charges after a verbal altercation during a Richland Two school...
Richland Two board member issues apology following verbal altercation at meeting