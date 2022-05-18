SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s is adding a new McFlurry to its menu just in time for summer.

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry is vanilla soft-serve ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzel bits topped with a caramel swirl.

It goes on sale May 25.

The company calls it the “perfect combination of salty and sweet.”

This is the second sweet treat added to the menu recently. The Glazed Pull Apart Donut went on sale earlier this month.

McDonald’s said it hopes the tasty treats keep customers coming back or bring in new customers as prices continue to increase because of inflation.

In the first quarter, the company’s prices were 8% higher than they were a year earlier.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided info on location of remains
Gregg Adam Martin was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Richland County photographer facing additional voyeurism charges
File photo of police lights
Richland Co. Deputies: 4 teens arrested in April robbery that left teen dead
Alisa Wood
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman
SC Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. McMaster signs transgender sports bill into law

Latest News

Greenville City assault suspects
Four charged following attacks in downtown Greenville garage, police say
AP sources: the Department of Homeland Security will pause a disinformation board sharply...
AP sources: DHS will pause disinformation board
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
The Social Security Administration just released its annual list of most popular baby names,...
Here are the top baby names of 2021