Money Matters: Donating to Ukraine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The war in Ukraine is certainly in the News. If we want to help through donations, how do we avoid scams?

We see events like this happening it seems all the time and really want to help out as best we can. We’ve talked about Russia’s increased cyber attacks and needing to be weary of those. The same can be said about charities.

A lot of charities are used as an example or a way to defraud people of money.

Just as bad as defrauding are defective charities, where you give them money and none or hardly any of the money gets to the cause. This is where you want to do some research and avoid certain things.

Avoid an individual plea, if someone is reaching out to you as an individual that’s not a good format. Look for experienced organizations that have been around for awhile and have experience doing the type of work needed in those specific areas.

Tips to find out if our money is actually going to help?

Once again you have to do your research. There are a lot of websites out there that do a good job of ranking or investigating charities that your dollars go to the actual causes instead of into the pockets of other people. These include websites like GoFundMe and CharityWatch that have people who actively investigate.

