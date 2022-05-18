Kershaw Co. Coroner to host memorial service for unclaimed bodies
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner David West is inviting the public to a memorial service.
The memorial service is for ten unclaimed Kershaw County residents.
The service begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18.
The home-going will be held at Malvern Hill Baptist Church in Camden, SC.
