Kershaw Co Coroner to host memorial service for unacclaimed bodies

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner David West is inviting the public to a memorial service.

The memorial service is for ten unclaimed Kershaw County residents.

The service begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18.

The home-going will be held at Malvern Hill Baptist Church in Camden, SC.

Kershaw County community memorial service
Kershaw County community memorial service(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

