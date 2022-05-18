Kershaw Co Coroner to host memorial service for unacclaimed bodies

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner David West is inviting the public to a memorial service.

The memorial service is for ten unclaimed Kershaw County residents.

The service begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18.

The home-going will be held at Malvern Hill Baptist Church in Camden, SC.

Kershaw County community memorial service (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

