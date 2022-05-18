SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Here are the top baby names of 2021

The Social Security Administration just released its annual list of most popular baby names,...
The Social Security Administration just released its annual list of most popular baby names, listing the top 10 boy names and top 10 girl names of 2021.(Victoria Borodinova/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Liam and Olivia are yet again the most popular baby names in the United States, according to new data from the Social Security Administration.

The agency just released its annual list of most popular baby names, listing the top 10 boy names and top 10 girl names of 2021.

This marks five years in a row that Liam is the most popular boy name and three years in a row that Olivia is the most popular girl name.

According to the Social Security Administration, the top 10 boy names in 2021 were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. James
  6. William
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Theodore

The agency said the top 10 girl names of 2021 were:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

The list of most popular names in 2021 hasn’t changed much from that of 2020. Nine of the top 10 boy names are the same, apart from Theodore overtaking the tenth spot in 2021 from Alexander from 2020. Although not in the exact same order, all the girl names in the top 10 of 2021 were also in the top 10 of 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided info on location of remains
Gregg Adam Martin was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Richland County photographer facing additional voyeurism charges
File photo of police lights
Richland Co. Deputies: 4 teens arrested in April robbery that left teen dead
Alisa Wood
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman
SC Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. McMaster signs transgender sports bill into law

Latest News

Greenville City assault suspects
Four charged following attacks in downtown Greenville garage, police say
AP sources: the Department of Homeland Security will pause a disinformation board sharply...
AP sources: DHS will pause disinformation board
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer