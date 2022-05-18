Fort Jackson to close gates Wednesday for emergency exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson will be closing its gates on Wednesday for a joint emergency exercise.

Fort Jackson soldiers, employees and visitors can expect long wait times to enter post. Fort Jackson officials say that traffic near the post may be affected.

No specific time was given for the exercise however, officials say the gates will be closed for hours.

The purpose of the exercise is to provide a training opportunity and improve preparedness in the event of an actual emergency. Officials say emergency vehicles will be near the base and simulated casualties will be transported to area hospitals as part of the exercise.

“Gates will be closed during the exercise and we want the public to know in order to plan their routine trips to Fort Jackson for another day,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis. “Our Moncrief Army Health Clinic have already rescheduled many appointments for another day.”

Military ID holders who normally come on post to shop at the commissary and The Exchange should choose another day, according to officials.

“We are trying to ensure the public is not frustrated waiting either to get on or off post on this day,” said Michaelis. “Patrons should pack their patience and expect delays.”

