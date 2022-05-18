FIRST ALERT- Hot temps to end the week with some rain and thunder for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to stay hot with a small chance of some storms Thursday! The heat continues and the humidity goes up for the weekend.

First Alert Headlines:

High temps reach the upper 90s Thursday, close to the record!

There’s a 20% chance of some isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

We ‘re back into the upper 90s Friday with mostly sunny skies.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms Saturday afternoon as a cold front nears.

Another 40% chance for showers and storms Sunday afternoon with upper 80s.

Monday also looks wet with cloudy skies and mid 80s.

First Alert Summary:

Tonight lows are a bit warmer, with temps bottoming out around 70. There’s a little more humidity in the atmosphere as a southern flow takes hold.

Skies are partly cloudy Thursday with a 20% chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon. A weak surface trough moves over the region by the afternoon and could spark a few isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon hours. High temperatures are reaching near record levels with temps topping off around 97.

Friday high pressure to our east funnels in more heat and our temps go up to 98, which would tie the record set back in 1964. We see sunny skies as well.

Saturday a cold front is approaching from the northwest. This front will bring more clouds for the afternoon and a 40% chance of showers and storms. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.

The front stalls Sunday and we see another 40% chance of rain and thunder for the afternoon as our humidity is increasing. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

Unfortunately the front really never makes its way south of Columbia, so we will not benefit from the drier and cooler air. Instead it stalls and continues to bring clouds, and a another 40% chance of afternoon storms for Monday. Lows are near 68 and highs will be in the mid 80s.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Clear and with lows near 70. A touch of humidity.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and much hotter with more humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. A 20% chance of a quick storm.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Not as hot with highs around 80 and 40% chance for scattered showers.

Wednesday: Clouds around with a 30% chance for showers with highs in the mid 80s.

