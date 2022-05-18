FBI Columbia office to host virtual “Community Awareness Talk” event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI’s Columbia office is hosting a Microsoft Teams event called “Community Awareness Talk”.

The event is open to the public on Monday, June 13, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

At the event FBI officials will be providing information on several topics like domestic terrorism, hate crimes, elder fraud and more.

“This is our opportunity to reach residents across the state of South Carolina,” said FBI Columbia Special Agent in Charge, Susan Ferensic. “It is so important to engage with the community, so we understand each other’s priorities and concerns.”

To attend you can sign up online by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 through the FBI Columbia Community Outreach website here.

