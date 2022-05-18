WATCH: Dominion Energy to make charitable donation to SCDNR

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy is making a donation towards water safety Wednesday.

The company said they will be presenting a gift to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and the South Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers Association. A ceremony is planned for Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. next to Lake Murray.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is scheduled to provide remarks about the state’s natural resources and how the public can enjoy them safely.

Dominion said it contributed more than $48 million in 2021 to community causes.

