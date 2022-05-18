SkyView
Deputies offering $2,000 reward for ‘armed, dangerous’ man in Spartanburg Co.

Almalik Geter Jr.
Almalik Geter Jr.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous and has been arrested eight times since 2020 for serious offenses.

Almalik Geter Jr., 19, has active warrants for domestic violence, second-degree, removing or destroying electronic monitoring devices, and escape, according to deputies.

Deputies said Geter’s last known location was apartment 157F at 151 Fernwood Drive in Spartanburg.

Geter is described to have numerous visible tattoos on both arms and a female’s name tattooed on the right side of his face.

The Sheriff’s Office mentioned that Geter has been arrested eight times since 2020 for offenses such as possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, threatening public officials, resisting arrest, and this latest incident is his third time cutting off an electronic monitoring device.

We’re told Geter doesn’t stay in one place or vehicle for very long and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can also submit a tip here. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and if their information leads to Geter’s arrest, they will be eligible for a cash reward up to $2000.

