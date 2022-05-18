SkyView
CPD responding to reports of an armed robbery

The Columbia Police Department is at the intersection of Barnwell and Richland Street...
The Columbia Police Department is at the intersection of Barnwell and Richland Street responding to reports of an armed robbery.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is currently at the intersection of Barnwell and Richland Street.

Investigators are responding to reports of an armed robbery in the area.

No suspect has been caught at this time, according to officials, but investigators say there is no public safety threat.

