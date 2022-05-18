CPD responding to reports of an armed robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is currently at the intersection of Barnwell and Richland Street.

Investigators are responding to reports of an armed robbery in the area.

No suspect has been caught at this time, according to officials, but investigators say there is no public safety threat.

#ColumbiaPDSC teams are at the intersection of Barnwell & Richland Sts. for a reported armed robbery. They’re working to determine if the suspect remains at a nearby house. No public safety threat. Officers are in the surrounding area as a precaution & helping w/traffic control. pic.twitter.com/Ti0LfBaxmf — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 18, 2022

