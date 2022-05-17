West Columbia fire under investigation, red cross helping displaced residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire in West Columbia is under investigation Tuesday.

First responders with Lexington County Fire Service and the West Columbia Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Bradley Drive.

Investigators said the afternoon fire damaged the home and the house next door. No one was reported injured.

Officials said two people were displaced and that the Red Cross were notified. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

