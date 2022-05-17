SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

West Columbia fire under investigation, red cross helping displaced residents

A fire on Bradley Drive in West Columbia is under investigation
A fire on Bradley Drive in West Columbia is under investigation(Lexington County)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire in West Columbia is under investigation Tuesday.

First responders with Lexington County Fire Service and the West Columbia Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Bradley Drive.

Investigators said the afternoon fire damaged the home and the house next door. No one was reported injured.

Officials said two people were displaced and that the Red Cross were notified. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Alisa Wood
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two men injured in shootout in Lexington County
6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter who was killed in a drive-by shooting
Coroner identifies six-year-old victim in Orangeburg shooting

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- 80s today but 90s and near record heat for the end of the week
Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two men injured in shootout in Lexington County
Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided information on location of remains