COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, Sweep the Acres in Forest Acres. It’s a community cleanup and cookout.

Clark McCarthy owns VaVia, a dumpster rental company. And Haskell Kibler is a city councilman with Forest Acres. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS TV Midday for her ongoing Talkin’ Trash Tuesday series to invite the public to participate. This is the first year for Sweep the Acres.

Participants will be split into two teams. They’ll target certain areas of Forest Acres to pick up litter from the roadways, streets, and specific high-profile spots in the community.

The Sweep the Acres event is this Saturday, May 21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. You’ll meet at 8:30 at the Lowes shopping center for supplies, safety essentials, and assignments. That’s at 4711 Forest Drive. Then from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., you’ll clean at assigned roadways. From 11 a.m. to noon, you’ll get to enjoy a free cookout back at the Lowes.

