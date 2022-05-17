SkyView
Starbucks in Greenville becomes first in state to unionize

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022.
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Starbucks in Greenville voted to unionize, becoming the first of its kind in South Carolina.

On Monday, employees of the Starbucks on Pelham Road near I-85 voted 8 to 1 to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, there were 29 total eligible voters which included baristas and shift supervisors. Nine ballots were cast.

“I hope this win brings further confidence from our partners who are still waiting for inspiration,” said Hayden Mullen, a shift supervisor at the Greenville store.

The store is the first Starbucks in South Carolina to unionize. More than 70 Starbucks stores across the nation have also voted in favor of unionization.

South Carolina Starbucks locations on Clemson Boulevard and in Columbia are scheduled to vote later this month.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

