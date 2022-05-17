South Carolina lawyers compete for food

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a virtual fundraising competition about to get underway that will benefit food banks in our state. The South Carolina Bar’s Young Lawyers Division is partnering with Harvest Hope and other food banks to raise money and awareness for the 2022 South Carolina Legal Feeding Frenzy.

Ashley Johnson is an attorney with Parker Poe law firm and Erinn Rowe is the CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS TV Midday to share the need to feed so many in our state. It’s estimated that 555,000 people are facing hunger in South Carolina. That’s one in nine people in our state and one in seven children.

People face hunger in every county in South Carolina. Organizers of the Feeding Frenzy event say, “As transportation and rent costs increase, COVID-19 response programs end, and inflation rises, individuals and families are facing food insecurity at significantly increased rates and continue to need help. To address these ongoing needs, food banks require our support more than ever to put food on the table for these neighbors–especially children and seniors.”

The SCLFF is a joint program of the SC Bar Young Lawyers Division and Feeding the Carolinas food banks. It aims to fight hunger across South Carolina by uniting the legal community in support of local food banks.

The last day of the competition is May 27.

To learn more, go to https://sclegalfeedingfrenzy.com/

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.