Soda City Live: Taste of Black Columbia Presents - Sweet Bites and Delights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tyrus and VonGretchen C. (Nelson) Donawald are the owners of Bessie’s Sweet Delights and Bessie’s Bites & Sweet Delights.

Their businesses are inspired by VonGretchen’s grandmother.

Best known for their food truck, the couple decided to expand their business with their sweets but still offer their amazing savory meals on wheels.

Bessie’s Sweet Delights and Bessie’s Bites & Sweet Delights will be at the Taste of Black Columbia Friday, May 20th at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees that visit their booth will have an opportunity to experience both their signature sweet and savory dishes.

For more information, see below.

www.bessiessweetdelights.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bessiessweetdelights

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bessiesbitesandsweetdelights

IG: #BessiesSweet

IG:#BessieBites

Twitter: Bessie_Bites

TikTok: @Bessie_Bites

