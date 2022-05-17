SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Luxury Golf Rental Company, Because nobody is tryin’ to walk

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Who wants to walk? Unless there is a true need or intended purpose you don’t have to.

Luxury Golf Rental company promises to get you from here to there any time and anywhere.

Lux21 offers a lift for weddings, local games, events and more.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Alisa Wood
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two men injured in shootout in Lexington County
6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter who was killed in a drive-by shooting
Coroner identifies six-year-old victim in Orangeburg shooting

Latest News

Soda City Live: Local Peer Mentorship program offers safe space for teens
Soda City Live: Local Peer Mentorship program offers safe space for teens
Soda City Live: Taste of Black Columbia Presents-Sweet Bites and Delights
Soda City Live: Taste of Black Columbia Presents-Sweet Bites and Delights
Soda City Live: LUX21 Golf Cart Rentals
Soda City Live: LUX21 Golf Cart Rentals
Soda City Live: Columbia International Festival returns for 27th year
Soda City Live: Columbia International Festival returns for 27th year