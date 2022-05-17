Soda City Live: Luxury Golf Rental Company, Because nobody is tryin’ to walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Who wants to walk? Unless there is a true need or intended purpose you don’t have to.

Luxury Golf Rental company promises to get you from here to there any time and anywhere.

Lux21 offers a lift for weddings, local games, events and more.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.