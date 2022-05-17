Soda City Live: Columbia International Festival returns for 27th year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, May 21st and Sunday, May 22nd, the Columbia International Festival will be returning to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and this year they will highlight Asian and Pacific Islander cultures.

The event offers a peek inside cultures from all over the world, right in our own backyard.

