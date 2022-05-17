SkyView
SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

(WIS)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S.

U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for 2022 to 2023, based on net migration to each metro area.

Charleston was ranked #22, highlighted for its blend of historic preservation and new development. The area is also renowned for its food scene and beautiful natural resources, from beaches to Spanish-moss-covered oak trees.

Spartanburg made the list at #11. Spartanburg has garnered attention as the home to BMW and Denny’s along with its affordability compared to other metro areas.

According to data from U.S. News and World Report, Spartanburg’s average housing cost for 2020 was $156,300, compared to the national average of $315,743.

Myrtle Beach topped the list as the #1 fastest-growing place in the nation. The city is a vacation hotspot for beachgoers and golfers while maintaining a relatively low cost of living compared to similar cities.

The average housing cost in Myrtle Beach for 2020 was $198,600.

