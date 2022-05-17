Saluda man sentenced to 27 years in criminal sexual conduct with minor case

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - A Saluda man was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

John Lavan Wertz, 40, was sentenced last week in the Saluda County General Sessions Court. Under state law, the offenses Wertz committed are classified as violent crimes and he is not eligible for parole.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in June of 2021, following the discovery of video evidence related to the crime. Investigators determined that multiple offenses had occurred over a period of time.

Deputies say Wertz also wrote several incriminating letters while being housed in the Saluda County Detention Center.

Wertz will be transferred to the South Carolina Dept. of Corrections to immediately begin serving his sentence.

