Richland County photographer facing additional voyeurism charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A photographer in Richland County accused of taking inappropriate photos of an underage child is now facing new charges Tuesday.

Gregg Adam Martin was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He was booked on charges of Peeping Voyeurism or Aggravated Voyeurisms. His bond was set at $30,000.

Martin was previously accused of grooming an underage girl and photographing her. He was charged in April with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct towards a child.

