Pawmetto Lifeline hosting ‘Kitten Palooza’ adoption event

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pawmetto Lifeline is hosting an adoption event for kittens in the hopes of relieving the large amounts of homeless cats at the shelter.

Kitten Palooza is a two-day adoption event on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, from noon to 6 p.m. where kittens can be adopted for $75 or 2 for $125, according to shelter officials.

Adopters are encouraged to fill out their adoption application beforehand to reduce wait times.

The gallery of adoptable cats can be found here.

Officials say only kittens that are on-site on Friday and Saturday will be eligible for the special.

All adoption fees include an exam by a licensed veterinarian, neuter/spay surgery, deworming, microchip with free registration and age-appropriate vaccinations. All cats have started on their monthly flea and heartworm prevention.

“We don’t want to turn away homeless pets,” says Denise Wilkinson, Pawmetto Lifeline CEO. “Our goal this weekend is to adopt 100 kittens, so we can continue to partner with the community and take more homeless kittens into our adoption program.”

