Officer Barr honored by Georgia nonprofit Point 27

Point 27 Point 27 has gifted more than 510,000 Shields of Strength to members of the military, more than 220,000 to law enforcement officers, and 29,000 Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces to bereaved families of fallen members of the military and law enforcement.(Point 27)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officer Drew Barr was recently honored by the nonprofit Point 27.

Barr was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident in Cayce on April 24, 2022. He was known in the community as a dedicated public servant through his time as a firefighter, EMS and police officer.

Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Andrew “Drew” Barr.(WRDW)

The Georgia organization sent Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog tag necklaces to the Cayce Police Department. The organization also sent scripture inscribed Folded Flag Necklaces to Barr’s parents.

Since 2014 Point 27 has gifted over 510,000 Shields of Strength to members of the military, 220,00 to law enforcement officers and 29,000 Folded Flag Pendants to bereaved families.

Point 27 was founded by US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd. Dodd said of Barr, “We salute his courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice.”

The organization reported it sent 6,000 Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength to families of fallen officers attending the National Police Week ceremonies in Washington D.C.

