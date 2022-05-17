SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lt. Gov banks on Trump endorsement to best Gov. Brad Little in Idaho race

Idaho’s gubernatorial race will show once again how powerful the Trump endorsement can be in 2022.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former teammates turned political rivals. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R-Idaho) looks to unseat incumbent Gov. Brad Little with some help from the former president.

“Donald Trump has been consistently very popular,” said American University political professor Capri Cafaro.

She explained that Idaho is friendly territory for Trump. He won the state handily with 63% of the vote in 2020.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement does have sway,” said Cafaro. “However, I believe there is a caveat here, because I think it’s really contingent upon who the audience is.”

In Trump-leaning states like Ohio, where he won in 2020 with 53% of the vote, a Trump endorsement proved to be make-or break in the Senate primary.

“If you take Ohio as a litmus test, the fact that J.D. Vance was consistently running third, at least, for months and then with two weeks to go, Donald Trump comes in and endorses,” said Cafaro.

J.D. Vance narrowly won the race to be the Republican nominee for the open Ohio Senate seat. But Trump doesn’t always have the Midas touch. In Nebraska, where Trump won with 58% of the vote, his pick for governor lost.

So while McGeachin has Trump’s endorsement, Little is counting on his four year record as governor to win voters.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Alisa Wood
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two men injured in shoutout in Lexington County
6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter who was killed in a drive-by shooting
Coroner identifies six-year-old victim in Orangeburg shooting

Latest News

SC Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. McMaster signs transgender sports bill
South Carolina Early Voting Law
South Carolina Early Voting Law
South Carolina early voting law changes
What changes to SC’s voting law will mean for June primary, future elections
File photo of Gov. McMaster signing the early voting bill into law, May 13, 2022.
Governor McMaster signs bill eliminating tax on military retirement income
New Speaker of the House Murrell Smith, left, R – Sumter, and outgoing Speaker Jay Lucas, R –...
SC lawmakers rush to get bills across finish line as legislative session comes to a close