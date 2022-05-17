SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons team up with ‘Biebs Brew’

Biebs Brew will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.
Biebs Brew will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.(Tim Hortons)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Justin Bieber fans can soon get caffeinated by a product backed by the pop star.

Bieber and Tim Hortons are joining forces again for Biebs Brew, a french vanilla cold brew coffee.

The new drink came along after the Grammy-winning singer told the team at Tim Hortons that he prefers iced coffee over hot coffee.

Biebs Brew will be available in U.S. and Canada locations starting June 6.

Biebs Brew and Timbiebs Timbits will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.
Biebs Brew and Timbiebs Timbits will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.(Tim Hortons)

Last year, Bieber and the company’s brand director came up with Timbiebs Timbits, which are donut holes that come in three flavors: chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

They will be coming back along with Biebs Brew.

“We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month,” Bieber said. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

Tim Hortons has locations across the country in Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, New Jersey, Virginia, Maine, New York, West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. CNN Newsource contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Alisa Wood
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing Columbia woman
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two men injured in shoutout in Lexington County
6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter who was killed in a drive-by shooting
Coroner identifies six-year-old victim in Orangeburg shooting

Latest News

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
CUTE: Nashville Zoo welcomes baby fanaloka
wis
FIRST ALERT- 80s today but 90s and near record heat for the end of the week
Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims in Buffalo
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two men injured in shoutout in Lexington County