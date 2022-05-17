FIRST ALERT- Warming up this week with near record temps!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are going to be in the low 90s Wednesday and upper 90s by Thursday and Friday, close to our records!

First Alert Headlines

We cool off into the upper 50s tonight with low humidity, might be a good day to open up the windows.

Low 90s for Wednesday with sunny skies.

Upper 90s expected Thursday and Friday (Near Record Warmth).

There’s a 30-40% chance of showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Summary

Temperatures are warming up this week!

We can enjoy tonight though with lows in the upper 50s and low humidity as high pressure sits over the region.

Highs Wednesday will get into the low 90s with sunny skies. Expect plenty of sunshine and the humidity isn’t all that bad either.

We start warming up as our high pressure system pushes south and east of the region and funnels in a southern flow that brings the humidity a bit Thursday. Lows are in the upper 60s and high temperatures reach the upper 90s. This is close to our record of 98 set back in 1996.

Not much changes Friday. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach to be around 98, which would tie the record from 1964!

Saturday a cold front is approaching from the west and brings a 30% chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon. With the additional cloud coverage, expect partly cloudy skies. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

Sunday the front is still moving into the region and bring a 40% chance of some rain and thunder. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 80s.

Much cooler air comes in Monday and cools our temperatures down into the low 70s for highs! There’s another 40% chance of rain showers with cloudy skies expected.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Clear and comfortable with temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Sunshine and warm, humidity is not too bad. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and much hotter with more humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

