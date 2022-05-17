Awareness: Local couple earns doctorate degrees together, Black Expo returns for the 25th year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week on Awareness, Billie Jean Shaw sits down with a local couple who received their PHDs from a Midlands college as they share their journey to higher education. Plus, the Black Expo returns to Columbia for the 25th year. Darrin Thomas, President of Black Expo shares why he created the expo, how its benefited Black and minority businesses plus what’s in store for this year’s expo.

Graduation season is upon us, this is the time of the year we see the graduates’ hard work pay off as they go on to start their careers. Plus, this is the time of the year, we learn about unique graduation stories, like a senior citizen graduating from college, or a parent and their child walking the stage together, or what about a husband and wife earning their PhDs together? That’s exactly what a local Midlands husband and wife have done! Dr. Aaron Bishop and Dr. Jennifer Bishop crossed the stage together at Columbia International University. Dr. Aaron Bishop is the pastor of Grace Christian Church in Columbia, he and his wife received their degrees in Organizational Leadership. The couple are the owners of a daycare, non-profits and a marriage advice show which airs on YouTube.

This year marks the 25th year of the Black Expo in South Carolina. For the past two decades, the Black Expo has promoted economic development through increased exposure for minority-owned businesses for years. The expo also allows Black owned businesses to gain exposure --- giving them the opportunity to showcase their products and services not only to the public but and procurement officers from major corporations and government entities as well. This year’s Black Expo kicks off Friday, May 20th with The Taste of Black Columbia. The expo takes place the next day, Saturday, May 21st at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased for both events at www.blackexposouth.com.

