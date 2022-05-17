SkyView
Arkansas water tower featuring Johnny Cash vandalized

A silhouette of Cash was put up on the 50,000-gallon tank to remember the artist, complete with a guitar and his signature stance.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KINGSLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Every town has something they’re known for. In Kingsland, that’s Johnny Cash.

The southern Arkansas town of 500 was the birthplace of the music legend. Recently, however, Johnny’s been acting up, all thanks to a new, crude addition.

A silhouette of Cash was put up on the 50,000-gallon tank to remember the artist, complete with a guitar and his signature stance.

However, last Tuesday, city officials arrived to find a creative addition: A bullet hole aimed in a way so as to make the outline of Cash appear as though he’s relieving himself.

“Somebody shot our water tower, shot the silhouette of Johnny Cash in a very sensitive area,” Mayor Luke Neal explained to content partner KARK. “It’s been leaking for the last almost week.”

Although it looks funny, the impact of the water tank is not.

Close to 30,000 gallons of water are flowing into the dirt every day, leaving a negative impact on residents.

“People can look for their water to be discolored,” Neal said.

He told KARK the town will have to switch to a water line as the tank is repaired, adding that water pressure may also be affected.

According to Neal, the tower is losing somewhere around $200 in water a day, which added with a nearly $5,000 repair job involving draining the tower is putting Kingsland’s budget in “the ring of fire”.

“It might seem small in bigger places,” Neal said. “But for here, it’s a pretty large number.”

KARK said the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office does have some leads in the case, with the vandal possibly facing a felony charge for tampering with vital operations of the city.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

