SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman shoots man allegedly impersonating officer, claims self-defense

Woman shoots man several times in Georgia, claims she was being followed.
By Tori Cooper and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police in Georgia are investigating after a man was shot several times Sunday by a woman claiming she was being followed.

According to investigators with Atlanta police, the woman was driving for a ride-hailing company around 11:30 p.m. She had just dropped off a passenger when a man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.

The woman fled, and Wiggins-Younger pursued her in his vehicle, forcing her to crash. Police say Wiggins-Younger then approached the woman, who shot him claiming that she feared for her safety.

Atlanta police told WGCL Wiggins-Younger claimed to be an off-duty officer attempting to make a traffic stop. He now faces charges of aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

At this time the ride-hailing driver is not facing any charges, police say.

“We’re still trying to determine if this was self defense, or what actually took place. In this case we do believe that the person in the dark-colored vehicle (the woman) was scared and just trying to get away from this person,” said Karlo Peek, Atlanta police public information officer.

Police said if you ever find yourself in a situation where you believe you are being followed, call 911 right away.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Guthrie interviews passenger Darren Harrison, who landed a plane from the Bahamas...
EXCLUSIVE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie talks with passenger who landed plane in Florida
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars to stand trial in Atlanta
South Carolina women's 4x400-meter relay team
Gamecock women’s team sets school record during SEC championship
Three people have been arrested in connection with multiple home invasions in Gaston
Gaston Police arrest three suspects in burglary case

Latest News

Stephen Flood is charged with the deaths of two women who drowned in a Horry County Sheriff's...
Trial underway for former Horry County deputy accused in van drownings
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Authorities ID remains in Georgetown County as Brittanee Drexel; suspect charged in her murder
Missing man with medical conditions that require medications and supervision in Richland County.
Richland Co. deputies: Missing elderly man found
Authorities confirmed the remains of Brittanee Drexel, who was 17 when she disappeared in the...
Sheriff confirms remains of Brittanee Drexel found, man facing charges
Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks halts ticket sales for Buffalo concert after supermarket attack