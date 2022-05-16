SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Authorities ID remains in Georgetown County as Brittanee Drexel; suspect charged in her murder

Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a decade ago while visiting Myrtle Beach.((Source: Drexel Family/Georgetown County Detention Center))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced that human remains found in the county last week are those of a teenager who disappeared over a decade ago.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said that Brittanee Drexel’s remains were found on May 11, after evidence led them to a possible site.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she was 17.

Weaver also announced that Raymond Moody has been arrested in connection to Drexel’s death.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Moody is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which Weaver added, all occurred on April 25, 2009, which is the date that Drexel was last seen. He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center under no bond.

Weaver said that Moody buried Drexel, who was already dead, on April 26, 2009.

Moody was considered a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance in 2012 but was never arrested in the case. He has been in the Georgetown County Detention Center since May 4 on an obstruction of justice charge.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway was able to identify Drexel through dental records. The State Law Enforcement Division also performed DNA analysis and confirmed it was Drexel.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Guthrie interviews passenger Darren Harrison, who landed a plane from the Bahamas...
EXCLUSIVE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie talks with passenger who landed plane in Florida
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars to stand trial in Atlanta
South Carolina women's 4x400-meter relay team
Gamecock women’s team sets school record during SEC championship
Three people have been arrested in connection with multiple home invasions in Gaston
Gaston Police arrest three suspects in burglary case

Latest News

Stephen Flood is charged with the deaths of two women who drowned in a Horry County Sheriff's...
Trial underway for former Horry County deputy accused in van drownings
Missing man with medical conditions that require medications and supervision in Richland County.
Richland Co. deputies: Missing elderly man found
Authorities confirmed the remains of Brittanee Drexel, who was 17 when she disappeared in the...
Sheriff confirms remains of Brittanee Drexel found, man facing charges
Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence