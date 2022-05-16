Authorities ID remains in Georgetown County as Brittanee Drexel; suspect charged in her murder

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced that human remains found in the county last week are those of a teenager who disappeared over a decade ago.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said that Brittanee Drexel’s remains were found on May 11, after evidence led them to a possible site.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she was 17.

Weaver also announced that Raymond Moody has been arrested in connection to Drexel’s death.

Moody is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which Weaver added, all occurred on April 25, 2009, which is the date that Drexel was last seen. He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center under no bond.

Weaver said that Moody buried Drexel, who was already dead, on April 26, 2009.

Moody was considered a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance in 2012 but was never arrested in the case. He has been in the Georgetown County Detention Center since May 4 on an obstruction of justice charge.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway was able to identify Drexel through dental records. The State Law Enforcement Division also performed DNA analysis and confirmed it was Drexel.

