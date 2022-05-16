Two men injure each other in Lexington County shooting

RED BANK, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said deputies are investigating a shooting on Mayapple Drive.

They said two men were injured after shooting at each other. One drove to the hospital and the other suffered a minor injury.

Law enforcement said they are collecting evidence at the scene and that there is no threat to the public associated with the incident.

#NEW: Deputies are on Mayapple Drive in Red Bank looking into a shooting.



Based on information shared by witnesses, two men shot each other. One man somehow got himself to the hospital. The other man suffered a minor injury. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/E61xkbm19Q — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) May 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.