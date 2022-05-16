Soda City live: Taste of Black Columbia presents Exquisite Dining and Catering

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few days, guests attending the Taste of Black Columbia will be able to sample dishes from restaurants and businesses around Columbia and surrounding areas.

Exquisite Dining and Catering specializes in Southern, Cajun and African inspired cuisine.

Owner Chef Jabir Rasool shares his “Goddess Salad” and Honey Salmon dishes on Soda City Live.

For more information or to book Chef Rasool, click here.

