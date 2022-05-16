SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Local mental health counselor creates tea line to help clients from within

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Victoria Shedrick is a licensed mental health counselor for her own private practice” Key Counseling, Coaching, and Consulting”.

Dr. Shedrick was inspired to create “Key Cup” a line of herbal teas to help clients struggling with lack of energy, anxiety and insomnia that she recently launched in March.

After taking an herbalist course and working with another herbalist and tea expert she was able to create three custom blends “Turn Up " , “Vibe” and “Wind Down”.

She will be at the Black Expo Saturday, May 21st or you can visit her website to order. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Orangeburg investigators knocking on doors after fatal shooting of six-year-old child
Coroner identifies six-year-old victim in Orangeburg shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars to stand trial in Atlanta
Savannah Guthrie interviews passenger Darren Harrison, who landed a plane from the Bahamas...
EXCLUSIVE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie talks with passenger who landed plane in Florida
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Authorities confirmed the remains of Brittanee Drexel, who was 17 when she disappeared in the...
Arrest affidavits: Man strangled Brittanee Drexel, concealed evidence

Latest News

Soda City Live: Exquisite Dining and Catering LLC
Soda City live: Taste of Black Columbia presents Exquisite Dining and Catering
Soda City Live: Paboys Catering and Kings Kitchen Food Truck
Soda City Live: It’s National Barbecue Day! Local Catering company and food truck shows off their BBQ favorites
Soda City Live: Paboys Catering and Kings Kitchen Food Truck
Soda City Live: Paboys Catering and Kings Kitchen Food Truck
The 20th annual Power of the Purse is coming to Columbia May 20, 2022. (Graphic credit United...
Soda City Live: 20th annual Power of the Purse event raise money for Midlands women and children