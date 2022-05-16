Soda City Live: Local mental health counselor creates tea line to help clients from within

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Victoria Shedrick is a licensed mental health counselor for her own private practice” Key Counseling, Coaching, and Consulting”.

Dr. Shedrick was inspired to create “Key Cup” a line of herbal teas to help clients struggling with lack of energy, anxiety and insomnia that she recently launched in March.

After taking an herbalist course and working with another herbalist and tea expert she was able to create three custom blends “Turn Up " , “Vibe” and “Wind Down”.

She will be at the Black Expo Saturday, May 21st or you can visit her website to order. For more information, click here.

