Soda City Live: 20th annual Power of the Purse event raise money for Midlands women and children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA – United Way of the Midlands’ Women in Philanthropy will host its 20th annual Power of the Purse event on Friday, May 20.

The annual event features live music, an open bar, silent auction and one-of-a-kind-designer handbags – all to benefit a good cause.

As United Way of the Midlands’ largest fundraiser, Power of Purse raises money for grants that benefit women and children’s causes in the Midlands.

The event will be held at the Columbia Museum of Art, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets are $75 for guests, $65 for Women in Philanthropy and Young Leaders Society donors and $85 at the door.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.uway.org/pop

