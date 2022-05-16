SkyView
Richland County searching for missing Columbia woman

Alisa Wood
Alisa Wood(Brittany Hart | RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

RCSD said Alisa Wood was last seen on Cactus Drive on May 9, 2022. There is a concern for her wellbeing, she has medical conditions that require medication. RCSD said because she may have been without those medications for an extended period, she may be in danger.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to submit a tip to Crimestoppers.

