Police searching for missing teen who may be in Oconee Co. or Greenville

Leia Littleton
Leia Littleton(Walhalla Police Dept.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

Police said 15-year-old Leia Littleton was last seen at Highland Glen Apartments on Sunday. Investigators said she may be with a person named Travis in the Seneca or Greenville area.

Leia is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Walhalla Police Department at 864-638-5831.

