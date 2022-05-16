SkyView
Police: Arby’s manager in Washington peed in milkshake mix

Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A manager at an Arby’s fast food restaurant in Washington state has been accused of urinating into a milkshake mix that might then have been served to dozens of people.

The Columbian newspaper reports police in Vancouver uncovered footage of the 29-year-old man peeing into a bag of milkshake mix as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.

Court documents say the manager acknowledged urinating into the mix, but said he was “almost sure” he threw the bag away.

He told detectives that if he didn’t throw the bag away, it would have been served to customers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

