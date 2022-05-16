PalmettoBaby grants to provide head start for future scholars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced for the upcoming National College Savings Day the state will be providing grants through the Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan.

Every baby born on May 29, 2022 in the state will be eligible to receive a $529 college savings grant. This year will celebrate a decade of the PalmettoBaby Grant Program.

Loftis said. “Together with our hospital partners, we are pleased to highlight the value of 529 plans by jumpstarting college savings for babies born on 529 Day with the PalmettoBaby grant.”

Parents that wish to participate in the program can sign up for the grant application at the link here by Aug. 31, 2022 .

