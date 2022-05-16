SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Only 3 states have average gas prices below $4 per gallon, report finds

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to...
The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.(Maridav via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gas prices nationwide have gone up for the fourth straight week.

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, there are only three states with a gas price average below $4 per gallon – Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Even so, those states’ averages all sit at $3.98 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon.

“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon,” De Haan said in a statement.

The states with the highest average gas prices are California ($5.95 per gallon), Hawaii ($5.27 per gallon), and Nevada ($5.15 per gallon).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Guthrie interviews passenger Darren Harrison, who landed a plane from the Bahamas...
EXCLUSIVE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie talks with passenger who landed plane in Florida
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars to stand trial in Atlanta
South Carolina women's 4x400-meter relay team
Gamecock women’s team sets school record during SEC championship
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
LIVE: Biden awards public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony
File photo of Gov. McMaster signing the early voting bill into law, May 13, 2022.
Governor McMaster signs bill eliminating tax on military retirement income
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage
A new curfew is in effect for unaccompanied minors at Chicago's Millennium Park.
Chicago teens given park curfew amid gun violence