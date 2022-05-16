SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man gets life in prison for traveling to Vietnam to sexually abuse children, DOJ says

The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with...
The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor into illegal sexual activity in February 2020.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison for traveling from Florida to Vietnam to engage in sex acts with a number of Vietnamese minors he had met and talked to over the internet, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor into illegal sexual activity in February 2020.

Day traveled from Florida to Vietnam on two separate occasions in 2015 and 2016 to engage in sex acts with minor Vietnamese boys, according to court documents and statements made related to Day’s plea and sentencing.

Day flew back and forth to Vietnam under the guise of being an English teacher, the documents say. Some boys were introduced to Day as their English teacher while others were allegedly promised money and gifts.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations agents in Tampa and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The initiative was launched in 2006 by the DOJ.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or at its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg investigators knocking on doors after fatal shooting of six-year-old child
Coroner identifies six-year-old victim in Orangeburg shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars to stand trial in Atlanta
Savannah Guthrie interviews passenger Darren Harrison, who landed a plane from the Bahamas...
EXCLUSIVE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie talks with passenger who landed plane in Florida
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Authorities confirmed the remains of Brittanee Drexel, who was 17 when she disappeared in the...
Arrest affidavits: Man strangled Brittanee Drexel, concealed evidence

Latest News

People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
‘I’m shaking’: Man wins first $2 million prize on $20 ticket from new scratch-off game
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say
Authorities confirmed the remains of Brittanee Drexel, who was 17 when she disappeared in the...
Arrest affidavits: Man strangled Brittanee Drexel, concealed evidence
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during her first press briefing as press...
New press secretary hails barrier breakers who paved way