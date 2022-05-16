Jury selection begins in trial of former Horry County deputy accused in van drownings

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s been nearly three years since two mental health patients drowned in the back of a prison transport van after it went through Hurricane Florence floodwaters.

On Monday, the trial of Stephen Flood, one of the two former Horry County deputies accused of causing their deaths, began with jury selection at the Marion County Courthouse.

The judge just gave a brief overview of the case and asked every remaining potential juror to stand if they had heard anything about this case on the news, on social media or any other way. LOTS of potential jurors stood up. Very few are still sitting down. — Patrick Lloyd (@PatrickLloydTV) May 16, 2022

Flood is charged with the deaths of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton. Joshua Bishop is also charged in the case, but he will be tried separately at a later date.

The former deputies were transporting Green and Newton to a behavioral health center in Lancaster in a prison transport van in September 2018, when it was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County.

Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton passed away in an HCSO van in September 2018. (Source: Green and Newton families)

Flood and Bishop were able to escape the van, but officials said Green and Newton were still locked inside.

The two deputies were later fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Flood is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

