Soda City Live: It’s National Barbecue Day! Local Catering company and food truck shows off their BBQ favorites

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Barbecue is a Southern Staple dish and today we celebrate! Kenesha Coleman and Demonta Coleman are the owners of local catering company “PaBoys” and “Kings Kitchen” food truck.

The company promises to create the “Ultimate Flavor Experience” and share a few of their favorite backyard dishes.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.