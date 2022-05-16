Incident report shows Orangeburg six-year-old playing when killed in drive-by shooting

WOODFORD, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly drive-by shooting in Orangeburg County has new details emerging.

WIS News 10 obtained documents from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) that show what responding deputies found and heard at the scene late Friday night.

On Friday, May 13, 2022 the OCSO sent deputies in response to a 9-1-1 call at around 11:40 p.m. on McClane St. One of the people in the residence had called after gunfire had hit the residence.

Witnesses told investigators that six-year-old Winston Hunter had been playing after returning home from a family event. One of the people in the house heard the shots and yelled for everyone to get down. They realized Hunter had been hit and was on the couch.

Hunter was carried to a bedroom and 9-1-1 instructed the callers to apply CPR until EMS arrived.

Investigators found multiple shell casings on the road outside. Multiple bullet holes were also reported in the home.

Two vehicles were damaged in the gunfire, both of them belonged to Hunter’s mother according to the report.

