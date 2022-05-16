GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a day that thousands of people have been waiting for – the grand opening of Buc-ee’s in Florence.

The highly anticipated travel center is the first to open in the Palmetto State.

It’s located off I-95 at the 170 interchange and will have 120 fueling pumps, clean restrooms and some favorite food options such as Texas BBQ and Beaver Nuggets.

WMBF News meteorologist Andrew Dockery and reporter Corinne McGrath were there as the first customers went into Buc-ee’s, and their first purchase was the travel center’s brisket! The group of four friends lined up at 3 a.m. Monday so that they could be the first inside the travel center.

We out here at the opening of the very first Buc-ees in South Carolina. About to learn how they make the brisket. Tune in for all the fun and your local forecast with @AndrewWMBF @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/yUrf2iqop0 — Corinne McGrath (@CorinneDMcGrath) May 16, 2022

Not only is it a big day for those traveling along I-95, but it’s a big day for the Florence County community.

The Florence Chamber of Commerce has told WMBF News that there are already plans to grow the area around Buc-ee’s which will include hotels, restaurants and retail stores to help improve Florence’s tourism traffic.

WMBF News will have a crew there throughout the day as travelers and locals stop by Buc-ee’s to check out the popular travel center.

