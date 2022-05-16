SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene’s eligibility

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Rep. Greene appeared at a hearing in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who said she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of voters who challenged U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility to run for reelection said Monday they have filed an appeal of the Georgia secretary of state’s decision that she can appear on the ballot.

The five voters from Greene’s district in March filed a complaint with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. They alleged that the Republican congresswoman played a significant role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted Congress’ certification of Biden’s presidential victory. They argued that put her in violation of a seldom-invoked part of the 14th Amendment having to do with insurrection and makes her ineligible to run for reelection.

Georgia Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot last month held a daylong hearing that included arguments from lawyers for the voters and for Greene, as well as extensive questioning of Greene herself. He then sent his decision to Raffensperger May 6.

Beaudrot found that the voters hadn’t produced sufficient evidence to back their claims. Raffensperger affirmed that decision, writing that whether Greene’s political statements and actions disqualify her from office “is rightfully a question for the voters of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.”

Under Georgia law, the voters are allowed to appeal that decision in Fulton County Superior Court.

The Georgia Supreme Court has held that the burden of establishing one’s eligibility to run for office is on the candidate, the appeal filed Monday says. Beaudrot erred by shifting that burden of proof to the challengers and thwarting the voters’ attempts to get evidence from Greene, the appeal argues, adding that Raffensperger’s decision was thus “made upon unlawful procedures and affected by other errors of law.”

The petition for judicial review that the voters said they filed Monday asks a judge to reverse Raffensperger’s decision and conclude that Greene isn’t qualified to be a congressional candidate or to vacate his decision and send the case back to Beaudrot for further proceedings.

The voters are represented by Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, which has filed similar challenges against lawmakers from Arizona and North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Guthrie interviews passenger Darren Harrison, who landed a plane from the Bahamas...
EXCLUSIVE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie talks with passenger who landed plane in Florida
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars to stand trial in Atlanta
South Carolina women's 4x400-meter relay team
Gamecock women’s team sets school record during SEC championship
Three people have been arrested in connection with multiple home invasions in Gaston
Gaston Police arrest three suspects in burglary case

Latest News

Authorities confirmed the remains of Brittanee Drexel, who was 17 when she disappeared in the...
Sheriff confirms remains of Brittanee Drexel found, man facing charges
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Authorities ID remains in Georgetown County as Brittanee Drexel; suspect charged in her murder
Stephen Flood is charged with the deaths of two women who drowned in a Horry County Sheriff's...
Trial underway for former Horry County deputy accused in van drownings
Missing man with medical conditions that require medications and supervision in Richland County.
Richland Co. deputies: Missing elderly man found