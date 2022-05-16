SkyView
Four charged following attacks in downtown Greenville garage, police say

By Anisa Snipes and Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four people were charged after multiple people reported being attacked in a downtown Greenville parking garage early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police said they were called to the Richardson Street garage around 2:45 a.m. in response to an assault. A witness told police she was attacked by two women on the second floor and then followed up to the fourth floor.

We were told that another victim was attacked by men from the same group. Officers later located a third victim who told them she was punched in the face..

On Tuesday evening, officers announced that four people were charged for the incident. According to officers, 26-year-old Jennifer Pace was charged with two counts of Assault & Battery and one count of Malicious Damage and 21-year-old Hannah Poole was charged with three counts of Assault & Battery and one count of Malicious Damage. Their warrants state that video footage shows them assaulting two of the victims. The pair also admitted to hitting one of the victim’s car’s multiple times and smashing their phone. Poole later admitted that she assaulted a third victim, according to warrants.

24-year-old Johnny Holcombe Jr. was charged with one county of Assualt and Battery. His arrest warrant states that he turned himself in on May 17 and admitted that he was involved in the situation.

Greenville City assault suspects
Greenville City assault suspects(Greenville City Police)

The fourth suspect, Trenston Leavell Simpson, was charged with one county of Assualt and Battery. However, officers are still trying to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

