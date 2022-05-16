FIRST ALERT- Few isolated storms this afternoon; Temps this week are getting hot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Aside from a few isolated afternoon storms today, expect highs this week above average!

First Alert Headlines

Few isolated storms are possible this afternoon, chances are only around 20%.

Highs today reach the low 90s.

Less humid for Tuesday with upper 80s and sunny skies.

Back into the low 90s Wednesday with sunny skies.

Upper 90s Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies.

First Alert Summary

We have a 20% chance of showers and storms this afternoon. The storm prediction has us under a marginal (level 1) risk, which is the lowest risk for severe weather. Highs are in the low 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front is approaching from the northwest which will kick off our isolated showers and storms.

Tuesday we are down to 62 and highs reach the upper 80s. The front has passed through and drier air comes in from the northwest and this leaves us with sunny skies.

The humidity bumps up a little Wednesday as southwest flow returns. This brings partly cloudy skies and high temps reaching the low 90s once again.

The southwest flow continues Thursday and that warms us up even more! highs reach the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies. Lows are in the upper 60s.

Friday we have lows in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 90s. A nice ridge of high pressure sits to our east and funnels in that warm air.

Saturday we have a 40% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours. Highs are in the low 90s.

Forecast Update

Today: Sunshine with a few passing clouds and hotter with highs in the low 90s, there’s a 20% chance of an isolated storm.

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Friday: Partly clouds and staying hot. Highs are in the upper 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s.

