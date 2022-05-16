FIRST ALERT- Temperatures will reach the upper 90s this week before unsettled weather moves in for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C.

First Alert Headlines

An isolated storm may develop late Monday night into Tuesday, there is a “Marginal Risk” for the state

Daytime highs will stay above 90 starting Tuesday and continuing until Saturday

The second half of the workweek will feature highs in the upper 90s

Unsettled weather will arrive over the weekend and continue into next week

First Alert Summary

Let’s get ready to sweat it out! We will be tracking summer-like temperatures

A weak and cold front will come in late tonight, bring a few stray late evening showers and knock our temperatures and humidity down a little Tuesday with lows in the mid 60s and highs reaching the upper 80s with sunshine and clouds.

We are warming up into the low 90s Wednesday. We see partly cloudy skies. Upper 90s start Thursday through Saturday.

There is a chance that we may break a record in the temperature department Thursday and Friday as we feel the hottest temperatures of the season. Those temperatures are just a few degrees away from triple digits.

Storm chances go up over the weekend as the return-flow brings in afternoon showers and storms Saturday and a front moves in Sunday to bring a few more storms to the area.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and HOT with highs in the upper 90s.

Friday: Partly clouds and staying HOT. Highs are in the upper 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon/evening. Highs are in the low 90s.

