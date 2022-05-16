Concord Police officers awarded Medal of Valor by President Biden

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Four Concord Police officers were awarded the Medal of Valor in Washington, D.C. Monday by President Joe Biden.

The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor is the highest national award for valor by a public safety officer. The medal is awarded annually by the President or Vice President to public safety officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect human life.-Bureau of Justice Assistance

This year there were 1,500 applicants. Five recipients were chosen. The Concord officers were selected to receive this award for their courage during the events on December 16, 2020, and for Officer Jason Shuping’s sacrifice.

The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor is the highest national award for valor by a public safety officer. The medal... Posted by City of Concord, NC - Police Department on Monday, May 16, 2022

President Biden and Attorney General Garland presented Officer Paul Stackenwalt, former Officer Kaleb Robinson, Officer Kyle Baker, and posthumously Officer Jason Shuping (Haylee Shuping receiving for her husband Officer Jason Shuping) with the Medal of Valor on Monday.

Officer Jason Shuping was recognized posthumously for his sacrifice.

“Fallen Officer Jason Shuping and Officers Kyle Baker, Paul Stackenwalt, and Kaleb Robinson of the Concord, North Carolina, Police Department engaged a suspect in a busy retail area who opened fire on the officers and took a woman hostage. The officers fired at the suspect to turn attention away from their colleagues and shielding each other with their own bodies – until they ended the threat. During the gunfight, Officer Shuping paid the ultimate sacrifice. All four men demonstrated courageous action in a volatile encounter with a gunman to protect the public,” the White House said in a released statement.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.